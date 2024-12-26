Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary's Anaganaga Oka Raju Pre-Wedding Video Teaser: Watch

Naveen Polishetty has been on a roll with three consecutive blockbusters at the box office. He is the most in demand young star right now. He was out of action this year due to multiple fractures. He has recovered and is back with his new film Anaganaga Oka Raju.

On the occasion of Naveen Polishetty's birthday, makers unveiled the pre-wedding video teaser. The video is unique and fully entertaining, just like Naveen Polishetty.

The pre-wedding video showcases Raju, played by Naveen Polishetty, preparing for his marriage. In the video, Naveen calls Mukesh and hilariously requests the Hollywood celebrities that attended the Anant’s wedding. During the photoshoot, the bride, played by the most happening actress, Meenakshi Chaudhary.

Naveen's character Raju's signature humour, quality visuals, and thumping score make it a blockbuster one. Naveen's comedic timing and action in this hilarious glimpse impress everyone. His adorable chemistry with Meenakshi Chaudhary and their photoshoot poses really bring laughs.

Anaganaga Oka Raju is being directed by debutant director Maari. Mickey J Meyer is scoring the music for the film. The pre wedding video teaser promises a blockbuster slated for grand release in 2025. The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Srikara Studios presenting the film.