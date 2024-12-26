December 26, 27 Holidays for schools here in Karnataka!

There is cause for cheer among students in Belagavi, Karnataka as they get to enjoy a two-day holiday on December 26 and 27. The holiday was declared by District Collector Mohammad Roshan given the centenary celebration of the Belgaum National Congress session.

The event, which will mark an important milestone in the history of the country, is going to attract prominent leaders of Congress. These will include Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Priyanka Gandhi, and other leaders.

Extensive preparations are in place at Kundanagar, where 215 dignitaries are likely to be present for the celebration, including the Chief Ministers of four states and 150 MPs who are to attend the Congress working meeting on December 26.

Given the celebrations, all government-aided and unaided primary and high schools in Belagavi will remain closed on December 26 and 27. Anganwadi centres in urban as well as rural areas will be closed during these two days.

The official programme would start on Thursday at 3 pm, at that hour when Mahatma Gandhi addressed an Assembly in Belgaum on December 26 in the year 1924.

