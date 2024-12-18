December 19 holiday for schools in Andhra Pradesh likely due to heavy rains

Heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh have led the state's disaster management authority to sound a high alert, and schools and colleges will likely remain closed on December 19. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in several districts, including Visakhapatnam, Yanam, and Rayalaseema, with strong winds reaching speeds of 35-45 km/h along the coast.

The weather conditions have already turned rough, with light rainfall recorded in Vizag on Tuesday, and cold weather is expected to worsen. The IMD has issued an Orange alert for Nellore, Tirupati, Kakinada, Anakapalli, and Visakhapatnam, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall, while a Yellow alert has been declared for Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Vizianagaram districts.

Considering the very inclement weather, there's every likelihood that educational institutions might still be closed on December 19. Indeed, heavy rains have already caused some school shutdowns in several districts of Andhra Pradesh. It's suggested that students and their parents maintain contact with school management regarding any developments that will permit schools to open once again.

