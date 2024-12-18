'Tanaav 2’ actress Gitikka Ganju Dhar: Shooting in Kashmir brought me joyful expectancy

Despite the challenges of filming, she embraced the experience on the show, crafted by the skilled hands of writers Sudhir Mishra and Adhir Bhat and brought to life by directors Mishra and E Niwas.

"Actually, none whatsoever," she reminisced.

Gitikka talked about shooting many scenes while battling a high fever and a cold.

"The prospect of shooting in Kashmir brought me joyful expectancy. Also, Nafeesa's track flows with the track of the lead negative protagonist of the show, Al Damishk, which was good; especially as an ensemble cast,” she added.

Her character's complexity required a nuanced approach, bravery, and integrity.

"All of this was right up my alley."

Talking about her collaboration with Gaurav Arora, Gitikka said: "It was cool, right what the doctor ordered! One is in the center of the action; all I felt was gratitude."

Apart from “Tanaav”, she has also worked in Bollywood supestar Aamir Khan Productions' “Laal Singh Chaddha” and the acclaimed series “Aarya”, alongside Sushmita Sen.

