December 10 holiday for schools or not?

The Bilaspur Collector's latest announcement created confusion in the minds of students, parents, and teachers whether December 10 will be a holiday or not.

Reportedly, Bilaspur Collector Avanish Sharan declared December 10 as a holiday for observing Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh's Martyrdom Day. It is not sure if the holiday will apply to all schools in the district or just government offices.

December 10 is observed as the martyrdom day of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh in Chhattisgarh, and it is an important date in the state's history. Veer Narayan Singh was a freedom fighter who was hanged by the British on December 10.

Some reports indicate that all schools in Bilaspur will remain closed on December 10, while others claim that the holiday only applies to government offices. To clear up this confusion, parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools or local authorities to confirm whether December 10 will be a holiday or not. Meanwhile in other states, like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh Telangana and others the severity of rainfall has reduced. So there is no holiday for schools in these states.

After all, the holiday on December 10 is a well-deserved break for students and government employees who could utilize this day to relax and regain strength. The winter season is already here, so it is a perfect opportunity to enjoy the festive mood and spend quality time with your loved ones.

As the situation clears out, we will let everyone know whether December 10 would be a holiday for schools or not. Meanwhile, stay tuned to the latest news and updates.

Also read: December 10 holiday for schools in Chhattisgarh