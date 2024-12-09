December 10 holiday for schools in Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur Collector Avanish Sharan Declares Holiday on December 10 to Honor Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh's Martyrdom Day In a move to honour the glorious history of Chhattisgarh, Bilaspur Collector Avanish Sharan has announced a holiday on December 10, 2024. This decision has been taken to pay tribute to Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh's sacrifice, who is revered as Chhattisgarh's first freedom fighter. As per the order, all schools and government offices will remain closed on December 10, 2024. This move is expected to boost the morale of the local public, who have been eagerly awaiting this declaration. Here are the upcoming holidays in December:

December 1 - Sunday

December 7 - Sunday

December 10 - Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh's Martyrdom Day (Holiday)

December 15 - Sunday

December 22 - Sunday

December 29 - Sunday

It's worth noting that December 10 is celebrated as Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh's martyrdom day in Chhattisgarh. On this day, Veer Narayan Singh was hanged at the Jaistambh Chowk in Raipur. To commemorate his sacrifice, a cricket stadium in Nava Raipur has been named after him. Avanish Sharan, the Bilaspur Collector, has been instrumental in making this declaration a reality. His commitment to honouring the state's history and its freedom fighters is truly commendable.

