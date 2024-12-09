December 10: Winter holidays for schools begin in Jammu and Kashmir from tomorrow

The Jammu and Kashmir government has declared winter vacations for schools in the Kashmir valley and the winter zone areas of the Jammu division. According to the decision, winter break will begin on December 10, 2024, for the students up to class 5, and the students in classes 6 to 12 will begin their vacation on December 16, 2024.

The winter vacation will continue till February 28, 2025, according to the official order shared by Minister for School Education, Sakina Itoo. This extended break will give students much-needed relief from their academic routine and enable them to spend quality time with their families during the winter season.

The teaching staff at the government high schools and higher secondary schools have been asked to remain at their respective headquarters from February 10, 2025, onwards. This will ensure that they are prepared for the upcoming board examinations of Classes 10, 11, and 12.

Winter vacation in Jammu and Kashmir will prove to be an ideal way to understand the beauty of the state. Snow-capped mountains, frozen lakes, and beautiful valleys make Jammu and Kashmir a winter wonderland with unique and unforgettable experiences. Therefore, if you are a student in Jammu and Kashmir, all set for winter vacation; here is the perfect break to have fun and enjoy yourselves.

