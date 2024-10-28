Back to Back Holidays for Schools in November : Diwali 2024 and Other Holidays

School Holidays: Good News for Students!

There's good news for school students! With the festive season just around the corner, schools will remain closed for several consecutive days, giving students a well-deserved break. In the next week, schools will be closed for 4 consecutive days due to various festivals, including Diwali. Additionally, in November, schools in many states will have holidays due to Govardhan Puja, second and fourth Saturdays, Guru Nanak Jayanti, and weekly holidays.

Diwali Holidays

Schools are closed today, October 27, due to Sunday. Furthermore, schools will remain closed on October 31 and November 1 due to Diwali. Vishwakarma Day/Govardhan Puja on November 2, second Saturday on November 9, and Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 15 will also be holidays in schools of many states.

State-wise Holidays

In Uttar Pradesh, schools will be closed due to Diwali on October 31, Govardhan Puja on November 2, and Bhai Dooj on November 3. After this, there will be a holiday in schools on Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 15 and Guru Teg Bahadur Jayanti on November 24. In Madhya Pradesh, all government and private schools will have a 5-day holiday from October 30 to November 3. Similarly, in Bihar, schools will remain closed due to Dhanteras on October 29, Narak Chaudas on October 30, Diwali or Lakshmi Puja on October 31, Govardhan Puja on November 1, and Bhai Dooj on November 2.

Other States

In Jharkhand, there will be a holiday in government schools due to Dhanteras on October 29, Narak Chaudas on October 30, Diwali or Lakshmi Puja on October 31, Govardhan Puja on November 1, Bhai Dooj on November 2, and Chhath on November 6. In Chhattisgarh, schools will remain closed from October 28 to November 2, apart from October 27 and November 3. In Rajasthan, students will get a total of 4 days off from October 31 to November 3. There will also be a holiday in Delhi from October 30 to November 3.

Jammu and Kashmir

According to the notice of the Directorate of School Education Jammu, schools will remain closed for all classes up to higher secondary level in Jammu division from October 29 to November 2, 2024. Schools will reopen on November 4, 2024, after the Puja holiday.

Overall, students can look forward to a well-deserved break and enjoy the festive season with their families.