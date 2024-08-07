August 21 Holiday for Schools, Colleges: Here is Full List of Holidays in August 2024
August Brings a Festive Month for Students: Numerous Holidays Ahead!
August 21, 2024: Schools and Colleges Holiday, Bank Holiday
Bharat Bandh on August 21, 2024
Schools and college students are in for a treat this August. With several festivals and special days, schools will enjoy a substantial number of holidays.
Recently, an unexpected holiday has been added to the list due to a bandh.
August 21 Bharat Bandh
In response to the Supreme Court’s recent decision on SC and ST sub-categorization, some groups are celebrating while others are strongly opposing it. The decision has caused significant unrest among Bahujan communities. The Supreme Court permitted sub-categorization within Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Protesting this decision, several groups have called for a Bharat Bandh on August 21 (Wednesday). Central Minister Chirag Paswan also opposed the Supreme Court’s verdict, leading to nationwide protests.
Additional Holiday
Various organizations have supported the bandh called by Bhim Sena and Tribal Army chiefs, stating that the decision harms SC and ST unity. As a result, all schools and colleges are likely to declare a holiday on August 21. This adds another day off for students this month.
August Holidays
Sundays: August 4, 11, 18, 25
Second Saturday: August 10
Fourth Saturday: August 24
In total, there are six regular holidays for schools and colleges.
August 9 Holiday Likely
There is a possibility of declaring a holiday on August 9 for International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples. Several countries and some tribal states have already declared it a holiday to allow for cultural and traditional activities. Telangana Minister Seetakka has also requested the Chief Minister to declare a holiday on this day.
August 15, 19, 26 Holidays for Schools and Colleges
August 15 (Thursday): Independence Day
August 19 (Monday): Raksha Bandhan
August 26 (Monday): Sri Krishna Janmashtami
Overall, schools and colleges may have up to 10 holidays in August 2024. Additionally, unexpected holidays due to bandhs or heavy rains are possible.
Schools and Colleges Holidays in 2024:
August 15, 2024 (Thursday): Independence Day
August 26, 2024 (Monday): Sri Krishna Janmashtami
September 7, 2024 (Saturday): Ganesh Chaturthi
September 16, 2024 (Monday): Eid Milad-un-Nabi
October 2, 2024 (Wednesday): Gandhi Jayanti
October 11, 2024 (Friday): Durga Ashtami
October 31, 2024 (Thursday): Diwali
December 25, 2024 (Wednesday): Christmas
Important Holidays for the 2024-25 Academic Year:
Dasara Holidays: October 4 to October 13
Dasara Holidays for Christian Minority Institutions: October 11 to October 13
Diwali Holiday: October 31
Christmas Holiday: December 25 (Christmas holidays for Christian Minority Institutions: December 20-29)
Sankranti Holidays: January 10 to January 19, 2025