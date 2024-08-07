Satish Badal captured mannerisms of influential leaders for his role in 'Shekhar Home'

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Actor Satish Badal, who will be seen playing an MLA from Bihar in the upcoming series 'Shekhar Home', shared about the preparations for the role, saying that he observed specific mannerisms of the influential leaders.

Discussing his role in the series, Satish commented: "In Shekhar Home, I play a fascinating Bahubali MLA from Bihar. This character intrigued me due to its diverse storylines. Being from Bihar myself, I’ve been around many such influential leaders, and I wanted to capture their mannerisms. I observed such specific mannerisms which I decided to incorporate. Additionally, director Srijit Mukherjee was present to guide me further based on his vision for the character."

Recounting how he landed the role, Satish said: "The casting for this role was handled by Kavish Sinha, and that's how I got the audition. I recorded my audition video, went through the subsequent selection process, and eventually secured the role."

The 'Mrs Undercover' fame actor also revealed his admiration for his co-stars, particularly Kay Kay Menon.

"There are three actors on my bucket list with whom I want to work: Manoj Bajpayee, Irrfan Khan (although, unfortunately, that's no longer possible), and Kay Kay Menon. My first interaction with Kay Kay was surreal. Despite his legendary status, he was incredibly humble. He approached me and introduced himself, and I was awestruck. I had always wanted to work with him," he said.

Describing his experience on set, Satish added: "During the shoot, I had an amazing experience observing him. There was a scene where an actor was struggling due to some technicalities. Despite the delays, Kay Kay remained calm and used the opportunity to mentor the actor. He provided guidance on how to approach the scene, which I found incredibly generous as it wasn't his responsibility. This level of dedication and willingness to help is what sets great actors apart."

The six-episode show is produced by BBC Studios Productions India and directed by Rohan Sippy and Srijit Mukherjee.

The series, inspired by the works of Arthur Conan Doyle, stars Kay Kay Menon, Ranvir Shorey, Rasika Dugal, and Kirti Kulhari. It is scheduled to release on August 14 on JioCinema.

