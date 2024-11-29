10 Day school holidays in December 2025

The festive season has begun, and what is better than celebrating with school holidays? As the festivities of Dussehra are coming to an end, December is preparing for a welcome wave of fun, with a massive 10 days off school!

For students, the holiday season is a time to unwind, relax, and recharge. And with a month packed with holidays, there's no better opportunity to do just that. Whether it's spending quality time with loved ones, exploring new hobbies, or simply catching up on some much-needed sleep, the December holidays promise to be a treat.

So, what's in store for students this December? Here's a breakdown of the holiday schedule:

Missionary schools: Prepare for Christmas. It is going to be a 10-day break around Christmas.

Regular schools: Get 5 Sundays, Christmas day, and, according to the school's timetable, 2 extra days.

Some may even get a holiday on 6th December. According to local traditions.

But wait, it's not over yet! There is the Sankranti holidays waiting ahead of us. Regular schools have a 5-day holiday starting from 13th to 17th January.

While the holidays are a time for fun and relaxation, it is important to find a balance between leisure and learning. Here are some tips to help you make the most of your holiday time:

Study smart: Set aside some time each day to keep up with your studies.

Healthy habits: Eat nutritious food, get enough sleep, and stay hydrated.

Explore interests: Discover new passions and hobbies to keep your mind engaged.

So, dear students, here's a chance to make the most of the December holidays. With a little bit of planning and discipline, you can deserve the break while staying on top of your studies. Happy holidays!

