Red Alert Issued for Tirupati, Nellore; AP heavy rains

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has sounded a red alert for Tirupati and Nellore districts as heavy rains are forecasted. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) over the Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, and Chittoor districts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

A deep depression has developed over the Bay of Bengal, which may further develop into a cyclonic storm. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert with heavy rainfall, strong winds, and rough seas along the coast.

Red Alert Issued For These Districts

The following districts have been issued the red alert:

Tirupati

Nellore

Prakasam

Chittoor

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in these districts, with isolated areas receiving extremely heavy rainfall. The rainfall is likely to continue for the next 48 hours. The authorities have advised people to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea. A cyclone alert has been issued for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as the storm is likely to make landfall between Puducherry and Mahabalipuram on Saturday morning.

