Pushpa 2 Censor Details, Run Time, and Pre-Release Event Updates

Icon Star Allu Arjun is all set to return to the big screen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. With Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, the highly anticipated sequel is slated for release on December 5. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has already completed its censor formalities and has been awarded a U/A certificate. The movie is reported to have a runtime of 3 hours and 20 minutes, promising an action-packed experience for fans.

Also read: Pushpa 2: The Rule Faces Setbacks in Pre-Release event

The film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who is known for his dynamic soundtracks, and the movie features an ensemble cast including Sunil, Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Ahead of its release, Pushpa 2 will host its pre-release event in Mumbai on November 29 at 2:00 PM, followed by another grand event in Chittoor on November 30. However, the pre-release event in Hyderabad has faced some challenges due to delays in securing the required permissions, but the excitement surrounding the film remains undeterred.

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna Looks Breathtaking in Green Saree

The makers also recently released the song "Kissik," and are planning to unveil another track soon. With a simultaneous release in 12,000 theaters across six languages worldwide, Pushpa 2 is set to captivate audiences on December 5.

Also read: Tollywood 2024 Year-Ender: Top 10 Box Office Hits