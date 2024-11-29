Tollywood 2024 Year-Ender: Top 10 Box Office Hits

The Telugu film industry continued its remarkable growth in 2024, gaining international recognition and cementing its reputation for delivering quality content. With an increasing fanbase across India, particularly in the northern regions, Telugu movies are no longer confined to regional boundaries. This expanding reach and the industry's emphasis on experimental storytelling and grand-scale productions have resulted in unprecedented box office success.

As the year draws to a close, let's look back at the top ten box office hits in Tollywood for 2024.

1. Kalki 2898 AD

The sci-fi epic starring Prabhas stands as the year's biggest blockbuster. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies with a massive ₹600 crore budget, the film grossed around ₹1,100-₹1,200 crore worldwide. Prabhas’ penchant for unique scripts and experimental roles was evident, securing this film's place at the top.

2. Devara: Part 1

Featuring Jr. NTR in a lead role, this film marked a grand comeback after six years. Directed by Koratala Siva and co-produced by Kalyan Ram’s N.T.R Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, Devara grossed ₹403.83 crore worldwide, establishing itself as one of the year's major successes.

3. HanuMan

Directed by Prasanth Varma, this superhero film starring Teja Sajja became a sleeper hit. Despite modest expectations, HanuMan garnered a staggering ₹350 crore worldwide, showcasing the audience's growing appetite for innovative storytelling.

4. Guntur Karam

Starring Mahesh Babu and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, this action entertainer received mixed reviews but managed to collect ₹172 crore globally, proving the star power of its lead actor.

5. Tillu Square

A sequel to the hit DJ Tillu, this comedy-drama featuring Siddhu Jonnalagadda struck gold at the box office, earning ₹135 crore and cementing its place as a fan favorite.

6. Lucky Baskar

Dulquer Salmaan’s second straight Telugu film following the success of Sita Ramam performed well, collecting ₹106.75 crore globally. The actor's growing popularity in Tollywood is evident with back-to-back hits.

7. Saripoda Sanivaram

With Nani in the lead and SJ Suryah as the antagonist, this gripping drama achieved a worldwide gross of ₹100 crore, further strengthening Nani’s status as a versatile actor.

8. KA

Introducing fresh talent, Kiran Abbavaram starred in this unique story-driven film. With a collection of ₹53 crore, KA became a significant milestone in the actor’s career.

9. Naa Saami Ranga

Featuring senior actor Nagarjuna, this family entertainer grossed ₹37.49 crore, highlighting the star’s enduring popularity among his audience.

10. Eagle

Ravi Teja’s action-packed thriller managed a respectable ₹31.75 crore, adding to his repertoire of mass entertainer hits.

2024 solidified Tollywood’s position as a global powerhouse, delivering films that combined traditional storytelling with modern cinematic techniques. With expanding horizons and growing audiences, Telugu cinema is all set to break new ground in the coming years.

