Nandamuri Mokshagnya's First Look on Sets of Debut Movie

Nandamuri Mokshagnya, the grandson of legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and the son of actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, is all set to make his grand debut with an exciting project directed by the creative gem Prasanth Varma, known for his recent blockbuster HanuMan. Mokshagnya’s debut film will be a part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

Mokshagnya has undergone extensive training in acting, fight choreography, and dance, ensuring he will deliver a memorable performance. Meanwhile, a new still of Mokshagnya has been released, where he is seen gazing into a mirror with a modern, stylish look. The image highlights his natural charisma and confidence. Dressed in a casual checkered shirt, with long, perfectly styled hair and a beard, he exudes a sophisticated aura that has already caught the attention of fans. His sleek appearance hints at the promising star he is set to become in the Telugu film industry.

The high-budget project will be produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas, in collaboration with Legend Productions, with M Tejeswini Nandamuri serving as the presenter. Announced on Mokshagnya’s birthday, the film has already generated a buzz. The movie, which draws inspiration from an ancient mythological legend, is currently in the final phase of pre-production.

The makers will soon announce further details of this highly anticipated project.

