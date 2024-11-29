PM Modi to reach Bhubaneswar today on three-day Odisha visit

Bhubaneswar, Nov 29 (IANS) Preparations have been completed for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will reach Bhubaneswar today to attend the three-day-long DG/IGP conference from November 29 to December 1.

"PM Modi is scheduled to arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here at 4.20 p.m. on Friday. After he is accorded welcome by the party leaders, a small felicitation programme will be held near the airport. He will arrive at the programme at 4.30 p.m. He will leave for the Governor's house at 5.05 p.m. He will be greeted by the people through the conduct of various cultural programmes and traditional musical instruments on both sides of the road to Raj Bhawan," said Golak Mohapatra, Odisha BJP Vice-President on Thursday.

The senior BJP leader further added that PM Modi is scheduled to reach the BJP state office at 6.30 p.m. and hold a meeting with the party MLAs, MPs, ministers and party’s core committee members. Later, he will have dinner and a photo session with party leaders.

PM Modi will leave the party office for Raj Bhawan at 8.30 p.m. in the evening.

Mohapatra said that PM Modi will hold discussions with party leaders on the matters related to the development of Odisha during the meeting at the party office.

The Prime Minister is likely to discuss various welfare schemes and developmental projects launched by the state government.

The senior BJP leader also stated that PM Modi’s visit will be historic as no Prime Minister has earlier stayed in Odisha for three days.

PM Modi is scheduled to attend the DG/IGP conference on November 30 and December 1.

Police commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate S. Dev Datta Singh on Thursday asserted that strict vigil has been kept on any potential threat from all anti-national elements during the DG and IGP Conference-2024.

He said that more than 70 platoons of police force have been deployed for the three-day 59th DG and IGP conference-2024 going to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 29 to December 1.

Singh further added that Bhubaneswar has been placed under a robust security blanket of officials and personnel belonging to Odisha Police, Central Armed Police Forces, etc, for the event.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, senior officers of the Intelligence Bureau, DGPs of all states, D-G of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), chiefs of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), National Security Guard (NSG) and Special Protection Group (SPG) will also reach Bhubaneswar before the arrival of PM Modi on Friday.

