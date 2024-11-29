Hyderabad Metro Rail's loyalty program Announced

Hyderabad Metro Rail's loyalty program is designed to transform how commuters experience public transportation in the city. As a gesture of gratitude to its loyal customers for their ongoing support, the program aims to build a positive and rewarding relationship with commuters. Through this initiative, Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd. seeks to enhance the overall commuting experience while encouraging more people to embrace public transportation as a convenient and sustainable mode of travel.

The loyalty program is not only about rewarding frequent travelers but also about fostering a positive, sustainable, and interconnected ecosystem where commuters feel valued, empowered, and motivated to make the metro their preferred mode of transport.

Eligibility:

Passengers travelling with a Smart Card.

Trips will be counted within a calendar month.

Commuters must maintain the required number of trips for three consecutive months to qualify for a loyalty band.

Loyalty Bands:

Band Name Trips Needed in a Month

Silver 21-35

Gold 36-50

Platinum 51+

