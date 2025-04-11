AR Rahman reveals Shiamak Davar’s magical contribution to his ‘Wonderment Tour’

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) AR Rahman has teased an exciting collaboration for his upcoming “The Wonderment Tour,” revealing that choreographer Shiamak Davar will be adding his signature magic to the event.

Rahman, known for his visionary musical compositions, expressed his confidence that Davar’s creative genius will elevate the tour to new heights, promising an unforgettable experience for fans. Speaking about the same, the singer shared, “Our journey together on Taal and Kisna was an unforgettable one, and I have no doubt that in ‘The Wonderment Tour’ he will create something truly magical. The Wonderment Tour is in every sense a celebration of music, dance, and the magic that happens when two art forms come together to create something extraordinary, and who better than Shiamak for this?”

Shiamak Davar added, saying, “Working with Rahman is always a true pleasure. He has an unparalleled ability to touch hearts through his music, and I’m thrilled to bring his compositions to life through dance. With The Wonderment Tour, we are not just showcasing his music — we’re taking the audience on a journey of pure emotion, rhythm, and joy. It’s a performance that I believe will stay with them forever.”

Oscar-winning composer Rahman has joined forces with Shiamak Davar for a spectacular performance in Mumbai. The highly anticipated collaboration will take place on May 3 at the DY Patil Stadium as part of Rahman’s 'The Wonderment Tour,' marking the global premiere of this grand live show.

The concert, which will feature Rahman and other spectacular performances, has been conceptualized by the maestro himself in partnership with Percept Live. It is co-produced by Percept Live, Fair Game, and Jo Entertainment.

The global debut of ‘The Wonderment Tour’ is set for May 3rd at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai as part of the grand WAVES summit, which will run from May 1-4, 2025.

Tickets for this highly anticipated concert are now available on the District by Zomato app. The tour will feature a series of breathtaking live performances around the world, with the Mumbai show being one of the most eagerly awaited events of the year.

