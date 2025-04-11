Rasika Dugal calls working with Babil in 'Logout' a special experience

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal will be seen sharing screen space for the first time with the late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan in the highly anticipated drama "Logout".

Reflecting on her time on set with Babil with a quiet fondness, Rasika stated, “It was a special experience working with Babil. He is a very interesting actor and it was very heartwarming to watch him give his best to work.”

"I first met Babil when I worked with Irrfan in 'Qissa'. It was an honour for me to work with Irrfan early on in my career, and so special to work with Babil early in his. It felt like a full circle moment - a quiet coming together of things," she added.

The 'Mirzapur' actress further talked about the rest of the team of "Logout" saying, “I have worked with Amit Golani (Director), Biswapati Sarkar (writer) and Sameer Saxena (creative producer) before. They are an extremely talented team. I was happy to rekindle that association even if in a small way.”

Made under the direction of Amit Golani, "Logout" has been written by Biswapati Sarkar.

Along with Babil and Rasika Dugal, the project will also see Nimisha Nair, and Gandharv Dewan in pivotal roles, along with others.

Produced by Digital 18 Media Private Limited in association with Posham Pa Pictures, "Logout" has already created a massive buzz in the international circuit. It was showcased at the 21st Indian Film Festival Stuttgart 2024, Mal Del Plata 2024, Indian Film Festival Melbourne 2024, and the River to River Florence Indian Film Festival 2024.

On Wednesday, the makers released the engaging trailer of the flick, giving us an insight into the world of a 26-year-old social media influencer Pratyush (Babil). As he is on the brink of reaching 10 million followers, his life takes a terrifying turn when an obsessive fan gains access to his all-important phone.

"Logout" is set to premiere on ZEE5 on April 18th.

