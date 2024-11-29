November 30 - December 2: Heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu; holidays likely

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is moving north-northwest, skirting Sri Lanka, and is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm, Cyclone Fengal. The Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre has warned that the storm will bring widespread moderate rainfall across most parts of Tamil Nadu.

As of now, the deep depression is about 310 km southeast of Nagapattinam, 410 km southeast of Puducherry and 480 km south-southeast of Chennai. As per the IMD, this storm is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by the night of November 28 or the early hours of November 29 but will weaken at landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram.

The IMD has issued a rain warning for the next 2-3 days, November 29 - December 1 with a threat of heavy rainfall in one or two places in Delta districts, Chengalpattu, and Viluppuram. Heavy rains are expected on Friday at places in Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Puducherry, Chengalpattu, and Delta districts.

Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas are likely to experience squally winds with wind speeds of 50-60 mph gusting to 70 mph. Over the Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar, squally winds of 55-65 mph gusting to 75 mph are likely to prevail.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until November 30, as the sea condition is likely to be stormy. The Indian Navy has launched a disaster response plan to counter Cyclone Fengal's impact, and the Eastern Naval Command and HQTN&P are coordinating disaster mitigation efforts.

The Indian Coast Guard rescued six fishermen who got stranded at an abandoned jetty in Cuddalore due to damaged boats during a storm. Four other workers at the jetty were safely evacuated.

