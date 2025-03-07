Women’s Day 2025: Dr. Ambedkar’s Inspiring Quotes on Women’s Empowerment
As we celebrate International Women’s Day, it is essential to reflect on the voices that have championed gender equality and women’s empowerment. One such powerful voice is that of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who firmly believed that the progress of a nation is measured by the progress of its women. His unwavering advocacy for women’s rights laid the foundation for many legal and social reforms that continue to shape the fight for gender justice today.
On this special occasion, let’s revisit some of Ambedkar’s most inspiring quotes about women—words that remind us of the importance of education, equality, and freedom. His vision serves as a beacon of hope, urging society to create a world where women have equal opportunities to lead, thrive, and shape the future.
Dr. Ambedkar’s Quotes on Women’s Rights & Equality;
- "I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved."
- "Women should be given equal rights as men so that they can contribute to society as equal partners."
- "Political power is the key to all social progress, and women must be active participants in democracy."
- "Educate, agitate, organize!"
- "We shall see better days soon, and our progress will be greatly accelerated if male education is pursued side by side with female education."
- "A woman should be as free as a man to make her own choices in life."
- "It is in the interest of the nation that the mother ought to get a certain amount of rest during the prenatal period and also subsequently."
- "The stories of women entering into public discussions with men on the most abstruse subjects of religion, philosophy, and metaphysics are by no means few."