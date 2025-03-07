Women’s Day 2025: Dr. Ambedkar’s Inspiring Quotes on Women’s Empowerment

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, it is essential to reflect on the voices that have championed gender equality and women’s empowerment. One such powerful voice is that of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who firmly believed that the progress of a nation is measured by the progress of its women. His unwavering advocacy for women’s rights laid the foundation for many legal and social reforms that continue to shape the fight for gender justice today.

On this special occasion, let’s revisit some of Ambedkar’s most inspiring quotes about women—words that remind us of the importance of education, equality, and freedom. His vision serves as a beacon of hope, urging society to create a world where women have equal opportunities to lead, thrive, and shape the future.

Dr. Ambedkar’s Quotes on Women’s Rights & Equality;