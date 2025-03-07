On Women's Day, Vidya Balan explains why it is important for women to be financially independent

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) In a recent conversation about the importance of financial independence, actress Vidya Balan shared her perspective on why it is essential for women to take charge of their finances.

Balan, who was recently announced as the brand ambassador of a bank, emphasized how understanding that “money is power” was a turning point in her life. Speaking about the importance of financial independence, the actress shared, “I realized years ago that money is power. It's not just about earning—it’s about being in charge of your finances. You need to decide how to spend, save, invest, and grow your money because financial control gives you the strength to take on life unapologetically and fearlessly. Too often, especially for women, financial dependence keeps them stuck in situations—whether an unhappy marriage or a job that stifles their passion. Many are unable to chase their dreams simply because they haven’t taken charge of their finances. I believe financial independence is empowering and essential for everyone, but even more so for women.”

The ‘Dirty Picture’ actress also reflected on her journey toward financial independence and the pivotal moment that changed everything.

“When I was getting married, my father handled my finances. He told me, 'Now that you're getting married, let your husband take care of it.' I asked, 'Where do I fit into this? Why won’t you trust me to manage my own money?' Though I had never taken an interest before, I decided it was time to start. I realized that while we all love the idea of money, truly managing it—understanding what to do with what you have—is what matters. Many women don’t even know how much money they have. Once I took charge, my money started growing, and my perspective shifted,” Vidya mentioned.

When asked about the significance of money, Balan explained, “What I love about it—besides the obvious—is the purchasing power it provides. Not just for material things or security, but for the freedom to live life on your terms. Money isn’t the key to happiness, but financial stability allows you to experience life fully. You don’t need excessive wealth, but having enough to feel self-sufficient is crucial. That sense of 'I am enough' is truly empowering.”

On the professional front, the 46-year-old actress was last seen in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" alongside Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy saw Vidya reprising her iconic character of Manjulika.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.