Women’s Day gains special significance for Trinamool ahead of crucial Bengal Assembly polls

Kolkata, March 7 (IANS) This year, International Women’s Day holds special importance for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, as the state gears up for crucial Assembly elections to be held next year.

Women voters, as in previous elections, are expected to play a decisive role in shaping the fortunes of the ruling party’s candidates in the elections.

Trinamool’s women’s cell has unveiled a series of programmes to be held on International Women’s Day on Saturday aimed at showcasing the positive impact of various women-centric developmental and welfare schemes, particularly for women in rural areas.

These initiatives include rallies exclusively featuring women activists and led by elected female representatives. Each district will host its own rally, while the main event in Kolkata will be spearheaded by two prominent women leaders in the state cabinet -- Minister of State for Finance (Independent Charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya, and the Minister for Women & Child Welfare, Social Welfare, and Commerce & Industries Dr Shashi Panja.

Due to ongoing higher secondary examinations, these rallies will be silent, with no slogans or microphones to be used in these events. Instead, participants will carry vibrant posters and banners highlighting schemes such as Lakshmir Bhandar and the Kanyashree Scholarship.

“The aim is to remind people how these initiatives have transformed the lives of women in the state,” a senior party leader said.

The programmes also serve as a gesture of gratitude toward Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for conceptualizing these “exceptional” schemes.

“The posters will emphasize how some of our initiatives, especially Lakshmir Bhandar, have been replicated in other states,” the leader added.

While the 2025-26 state budget did not announce an increase in payments under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, political observers anticipate an interim announcement on this front closer to the elections.

