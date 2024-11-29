HM Shah reaches Bhubaneswar to attend DG-IGP conference

Bhubaneswar, Nov 29 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Bhubaneswar on Friday to attend the three-day DG/IGP Conference. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Tribal affairs Minister Jual Oram, Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida along with other senior leaders welcomed Shah after his arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar.

Later, the Union Home Minister in a carcade headed to Lok Seva Bhawan here in Bhubaneswar to participate in the conference attended by police chiefs from various states, union territories, and security agencies attending the event. He also inaugurated in conference.

Before leaving for Bhubaneswar, Shah noted that the conference will hold discussions on various aspects to tackle emerging internal security related challenges.

“Leaving for Bhubaneswar (Odisha) to attend the three-day DGP/IGP Conference. The conference to be presided over by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji will delve into the aspects of further bolstering Bharat's security in the face of emerging challenges. Keenly looking forward to attending the program,” Shah posted on his official X handle.

The three-day conference, being held from November 29 to December 1, will include deliberations on critical components of national security, including Counter Terrorism, Left Wing Extremism, Coastal Security, New Criminal Laws, and Narcotics among others.

The President's Police Medal for distinguished service will also be awarded during the Conference.

The conference has earlier been held in Guwahati (Assam), Rann of Kachchh (Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana), Tekanpur (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh), Statue of Unity (Kevadiya, Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), New Delhi and Jaipur (Rajasthan). Odisha is hosting this conference for the first time.

The conference will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Principal Secretary to PM Modi, National Security Adviser (NSA), Ministers of State (Home Affairs), DGP of States/UTs and Chiefs of Central Police Organisations among others.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for three-day event. More than 70 platoons of police force have been deployed to keep strict vigil.

