Sent by Bajrangbali: Sister hails anonymous saviour for bringing brother home after 31 yrs

Ghaziabad, Nov 29 (IANS) The heartwarming story of a man's return to his family after 31 years has left not only his family but also the entire neighborhood teary-eyed, here in Ghaziabad. The incredible tale of Raju's rescue and reunion unfolds like the plot of a gripping movie, with a mysterious truck driver emerging as a divine saviour.

Raju, who was kidnapped as a child in 1993 while returning from school, endured years of unimaginable torment. He was taken to Rajasthan, where he was held captive in a hut, forced to graze goats, and subjected to continuous abuse. Despite the hardships, Raju clung to his faith in Bajrangbali, believing that divine intervention would one day free him, which ultimately happened.

That intervention came in the form of an anonymous truck driver, who saw Raju in poor condition in what is now believed to be the Jaisalmer area of Rajasthan. Overwhelmed with compassion, the truck driver freed Raju from his shackles and brought him to Khoda police station in Ghaziabad.

However, the truck driver’s actions were accompanied by a request for complete anonymity. He left behind no name, no address, only a letter to the police urging them to reunite Raju with his family. There was already a missing complaint registered with the police for Raju.

Raju’s sister recounted the emotional ordeal to IANS, saying, “The truck driver not only saved my brother, but also brought hope back to our family. He is truly a messenger of God.”

She revealed that the driver had learnt of Raju’s origins through their conversations and took it upon himself to reunite him with his family.

The family believes the truck driver’s arrival was a divine act, crediting Bajrangbali for sending him. “We consider the truck driver a messenger sent by God,” Raju’s sister added, emphasising the miraculous nature of her brother’s return.

Today, Raju is reunited with his parents and siblings, reliving the warmth of a family and home he last saw three decades ago. So far as the mysterious truck driver is concerned, he remains an unsung hero, a symbol of hope and humanity in an extraordinary tale of faith and resilience.

