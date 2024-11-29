TANTEX Hosts Grand 208th Literary Session 'Nela Nela Telugu Vennela'"

The 208th Literary Session of the North Texas Telugu Association (TANTEX) Literary Forum, "Nela Nela Telugu Vennela," was held with great success in Dallas. The session was conducted on the theme “Telugu Language and Literature – Contemporary Issues and Challenges,” which was engaging and thought-provoking. The event began with a devotional song, Himagiri Tanaye Hemalate, by Lenin Vemula. Dayakar Mada, the coordinator of the Literary Forum and a member of the executive council, welcomed the attendees and introduced the distinguished scholar, Lakkoju Sanjeevarao Sharma, under the heading "A Great Personality Every Month," sharing his academic achievements with the audience.

The program continued with Dr. Narasimha Reddy’s intriguing session on "Our Telugu Treasures," where he presented local riddles and puzzles in a lively manner. Lenin Vemula’s recitation of Gabbilam by Gurram Joshua captivated the literary enthusiasts. Later, prominent writer Satya Mandapathi shared his cherished memories with Madhurantakam Rajaram and Narendra, recounting their influence on his life and work.

Bhaskar Pulikal, the grandson of Madhurantakam Rajaram, spoke about his familial bond and his literary journey alongside his uncle, Madhurantakam Narendra. In a special address, the guest of honor, Acharya Madhurantakam Narendra, shared his early love for Telugu literature, sparked by his father’s literary works in Telugu and English. He explained that he began writing stories during his student days and expressed his desire to bring about a positive change in society through the power of storytelling. He also mentioned instituting the “Katha Kokila” award in his father's name, honoring outstanding writers annually.

Acharya Narendra further discussed the losses suffered by the Telugu language due to the bifurcation of states, referencing historical examples to shed light on the consequences. He cited the Thondanadu region, located in present-day Tamil Nadu, where Telugu and Tamil literature have long been intertwined. He elaborated on how the region, known for its rich history, has seen the continuity of Telugu speakers in areas such as Tiruchi, Nagar Koil, Tuticorin, and other parts of Tamil Nadu, despite the states’ division.

Acharya Narendra stressed the importance of writing in a language that is easily understood by all, advocating for the use of practical, accessible languages in literature. The program continued with Dr. Boyareddy sharing his experiences in the U.S. with the literary community, followed by remarks from TANTEX’s past president, Dr. Prasad Totakura, vice presidents Chandrashekhar Reddy Pottipati, Chandrahass Maddukuri, Dr. Kota Sunil, and Govardhanrao Nidiganti, who reflected on the event's impact.

TANTEX’s current president, Satish Bandaru, along with future president Chandrashekhar Reddy Pottipati, vice president Hari Singh, and coordinator Dayakar Mada, honored Acharya Madhurantakam Narendra with a memento and certificate in recognition of his contributions.

Acharya Narendra expressed his gratitude for the honor, describing the experience as truly extraordinary. The event was a resounding success, attracting a large number of literary enthusiasts both in person and online. The program concluded with a vote of thanks by Dayakar Mada.

In his presidential address, Satish Bandaru extended heartfelt thanks to the past presidents, donors who have supported the organization financially, and every individual who attended. He also recognized the efforts of the entire organizing team, including Dayakar Mada and the executive council, for their contributions in making the event a success.