Keerthy Suresh Confirms Marriage with Antony Thattil

Actress Keerthy Suresh is on the brink of two major life events, making this a truly momentous period for her. During a recent visit to the revered Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati, she sought divine blessings ahead of her wedding and her Bollywood debut.

Keerthy revealed that she will marry her longtime partner, Antony Thattil, in Goa on December 11 and 12, 2024. The couple, who share a heartwarming bond spanning 15 years, began their journey as high school sweethearts. Their story, filled with love and commitment, has captured the admiration of fans everywhere. The wedding, set against the scenic backdrop of Goa, promises to be a grand celebration.

On the professional front, Keerthy is set to take a major step in her career with her Bollywood debut in Baby John, where she stars opposite Varun Dhawan. The film, slated for release on December 25, 2024, has already generated excitement among her followers and the film industry.

With her wedding and debut aligning in the same month, December 2024 will be a defining chapter in Keerthy Suresh’s personal and professional journey. Fans and well-wishers are already showering her with love and anticipation as she prepares for these exciting milestones.

