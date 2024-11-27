Keerthy Suresh's Husband-to-be Antony Thattil: Net Worth, Full Details

News of the engagement between Keerthy Suresh, the budding National Award-winning actress, to Dubai-based businessman Antony Thattil has caused shock waves of excitement amongst her fan circle. As the couple plans to get married in Goa later next month, the spotlights have all shifted toward the man who has got Keerthy's heart.

So, who is Antony Thattil?

Antony Thattil is a successful entrepreneur from Kochi, Kerala. His ventures are spread across Kerala and Chennai, with hospitality and innovative solutions being the main theme. He is a shrewd businessman who owns a chain of resorts and is also the founder of Asperos, a company specializing in Venetian blinds and window solutions.

A Glimpse into Antony's Background

Antony's educational background is pretty impressive, with an Engineering degree from the United States. His time abroad honed his business management skills, and he also broadened his perspective on global business practices. After working in Qatar, Antony returned to Kochi to expand his family business empire, using his knowledge and experience to drive growth.

The Love Story of Keerthy and Antony

Keerthy and Antony's love story is a beautiful testimony to the power of lasting friendship and love. The couple met in school, and the friendship blossomed into romance over 15 years. Keerthy's social media post announcing their engagement was a heartfelt tribute to their love story, with the actress expressing her excitement for their future together.

A New Chapter for Keerthy

Fans are eagerly waiting for the wedding celebrations as Keerthy is all set to start this new chapter in life. With her father, Malayalam producer G Suresh Kumar, confirming the wedding plans, the excitement seems palpable. Keerthy's career has been marked by her incredible talent and dedication, and this new milestone marks a beautiful blend of her personal and professional life.

As the countdown begins toward their wedding, all their fans are waiting for some glimpses of this particular special day. Their love story inspires many, and hence Keerthy and Antony's union is sure to be one of a kind and memorable.

