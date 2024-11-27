Devi Sri Prasad’s Comments: Pushpa Producer’s Response

The eagerly awaited film "Pushpa-2" is to be out on December 5, but the recent controversy surrounding Devi Sri Prasad's comment about the film's producers has created a lot of drama in the industry. With producer Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar stating his side on the issues raised by music director Devi Sri Prasad over the producers of "Pushpa-2," all the talk seems to be silenced.

Ravi Shankar said that he didn't find anything wrong in what Devi Sri Prasad said and that they will continue to work with him. He also clarified that they will make movies with Devi Sri Prasad as long as they are in the industry. This response has put an end to the controversy, and all eyes are now on the release of "Pushpa-2".

The film starring Allu Arjun and Sukumar is sure to be a blockbuster. Now that the controversy surrounding the comments made by Devi Sri Prasad has been set aside, the fans can finally concentrate on the movie. Will "Pushpa-2" be able to match up to the expectations? Only time will tell.

