Alia Bhatt shares a picture with her ‘prince’ clicked by her ‘princess’ on Pet Day

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt melted hearts on social media this Pet Day by sharing an adorable picture with her furry 'prince.’

Captured by none other than her 'princess,’ the sweet moment quickly caught fans’ attention, celebrating the bond between Alia and her beloved pet. On Friday, the 'Raazi' actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a cute photo of herself posing with her white Persian cat, Edward. In the image, Alia is seen lovingly holding her pet cat in her arms while posing for the camera.

Alongside the image, the ‘Student of the Year’ actress wrote, “a picture with my prince, clicked by my princess #HappyPetDay.” Going by her caption, it does seem like Alia is hinting that her little daughter, Raha, was the little "princess" behind the camera.

Alia’s post sparked a wave of love in the comments section, with fans gushing over the adorable picture. One fan commented, “cutest pic ever.” Another said, “raha's tiny hands holding the camera, but oh-so-big love in a click. Mama’s little fan is already her sweetest photographer!.”

Alia Bhatt is a proud pet parent to two adorable cats, Edward and Juniper. While Edward initially came into her life as a special birthday gift—reportedly from her then-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra—Alia later expanded her furry family by adopting Juniper during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Over the years, the actress has often shared glimpses of her pets on social media, reflecting her deep love for animals and her bond with her four-legged companions.

National Pet Day, observed annually on April 11, is a heartfelt celebration of the unconditional love, happiness, and companionship that pets bring to our lives. Founded in 2006 by animal welfare advocate Colleen Paige, the day also serves a greater purpose—promoting pet adoption and raising awareness about animal welfare issues around the world.

Many Bollywood celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Pulkit Samrat, and others took to social media to mark National Pet Day, sharing adorable pictures and heartfelt moments with their furry companions.

