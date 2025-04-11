Multi-purpose integrated centre in Aizawl to monitor traffic violations, other activities

Aizawl, April 11 (IANS) A modern state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) under smart city mission has been set up in Aizawl to monitor various crime, traffic violations, vehicular movements, disasters and other activities in the Mizoram capital.

Officials claimed that due to its advanced technology, Aizawl's ICCC is now ranked among the top three in India.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, along with Home Minister K. Sapdanga, who also holds the Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation portfolio, visited Aizawl Ven Buk – the ICCC, located at Treasury Square in Aizawl city.

The Aizawl Ven Buk - ICCC was officially inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 1, 2023 and it was set up with a total project cost of Rs 87.18 crore.

An official of the ICCC said that the monthly operational cost is around Rs 7.8 lakh.

For public convenience, the facility is accessible for use at a nominal fee of Rs 100. The Chief Minister during the visit expressed appreciation for the CCTV network, which now covers almost every densely populated area of Aizawl, enabling comprehensive surveillance and secure record-keeping.

He stated that although the system is primarily focused on monitoring, it plays a vital role in ensuring safety and maintaining public order. The Chief Minister emphasised that, if extended to more areas, the facility would be beneficial not only for monitoring Aizawl city but also for surrounding regions.

It would also prove highly useful in disaster-prone zones and during emergency response situations.

He called for efficient operations and close coordination with relevant departments to maximise the utility of the centre.

During a briefing at the Control Room, Home Minister K. Sapdanga highlighted the real-time surveillance capabilities of the centre. He mentioned that a recent incident reported on social media such as “someone being stabbed by a group of youths carrying a gun” -- had been confirmed as false through this facility.

Aizawl Smart City CEO C.C. Lalchhuangkima outlined the operations, revealing that 237 standard CCTV cameras and 39 Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras have been installed across 76 key locations in Aizawl.

The PTZ cameras are capable of zooming in clearly to identify individuals, and facial recognition technology has been deployed at five critical locations.

Additionally, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems have been installed to monitor traffic violations and vehicular movements. Large screens Variable Message Displays (VMDs) have also been installed at five locations and are actively used for public information dissemination.

Free Wi-Fi services are being provided at 15 locations.

Lalchhuangkima said that video footage is retained for approximately 30 days, with important data archived and non-essential footage permanently deleted. The system has identified nearly 600 cases since its implementation.

A leading firm, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) recently donated additional equipment for the Aizawl Traffic Management system, including more CCTV infrastructure.

These assets would be integrated into the ICCC network, the official said.

