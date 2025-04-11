PGTI Tour: Udayan Mane builds two-shot lead with resolute 68 on day three

Ahmedabad, April 11 (IANS) Olympian Udayan Mane shot a resolute four-under 68 to build a two-shot lead at a total of 14-under 202 after round three of the INR 2 crore Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship 2025 being played at the Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club in Ahmedabad.

Pune-based Udayan Mane (69-65-68), a winner of 12 titles and former PGTI Order of Merit champion, was rock-solid on Friday as he extended his lead by one shot despite conceding an early double-bogey. The 34-year-old Udayan, who also pocketed an eagle, five birdies and a bogey on day three, is now well-placed to end an over three-year-long victory-drought.

Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi (70-65-69), another former PGTI No. 1 and winner of six titles who grew up playing junior and amateur golf alongside Udayan, struck a 69 featuring four birdies and a bogey on the penultimate day to continue in second place and keep hopes alive of ending his winless streak that has lasted over two years.

Faridabad’s Abhinav Lohan (68) ended the day in third place at nine-under 207 while Chandigarh’s Angad Cheema (70) was a further shot back in fourth position.

Ahmedabad’s Varun Parikh carded a 69 to occupy tied eighth place at five-under 211.

The swirling wind troubled Udayan Mane early on as he dropped a double-bogey on the second hole. Mane then picked up five birdies till the 12th hole thanks to his outstanding drives and tee shots as well as a 30-feet conversion on the seventh.

Udayan bogeyed the 13th but came back strong once again with his best drive of the day followed by a chip-in for eagle on the 14th. He was five-under on the four par-5s in round three.

Mane, playing at his former home course, said, “After the early double-bogey, I reminded myself that I know this course well and I’m playing well, so I just need to play the shot and not the situation. That’s how I got going.

“The eagle on the 14th was a major momentum-gainer for me. I produced a great drive there, probably my longest drive of the day. After an equally good second shot on the 14th, I played the perfect chip from six yards that found the hole.

“The wind was slightly less than round two but it was swirling a lot more and that wasn’t easy to deal with.

“It’s always fun playing along with Khalin in the same group. It reminds me of our junior days, since we competed a lot against each other growing up and there are many memories we have together.

“In the final round, it will be all about keeping it simple, making fairways and greens and playing smart shots keeping the situation in mind.”

Yuvraj Sandhu (72), Sachin Baisoya (70) and Ajeetesh Sandhu (72) were tied for fifth place at seven-under 209.

