Nithya is the best gift I could have received for my birthday, says Priya Prakash Warrier

Chennai, April 11 (IANS) Actress Priya Prakash Warrier, who played the role of Nithya in director Adhik Ravichandran’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ featuring actor Ajith Kumar in the lead, has penned a post of gratitude to the director and to the entire cast and crew of the film.

Taking to her Instagram page, Priya Prakash Warrier wrote, “ ‘Nithya’ is the best gift I could have received for my birthday last year. Thank you Adhik for giving me her and trusting me with it.

“I still remember asking you if I need to do some homework for the character and you said, ‘Don’t worry about anything, just pack your bags and come to Spain jollya’.

“That’s exactly what I did. You make shoot look effortless and fun even when things are going haywire. Hats off to you. I’m sure you’re Sir’s favourite fan boy @adhikravi.”

The actress then went on to thank each and everyone on his direction team before going on to thank the production house.

Thanking cinematographer Abinandhan Ramanujam sir and his camera crew for all their encouragement, the actress said, “You guys have created a visual spectacle.”

To music director G V Prakash, the actress said, “Looking forward to our hattrick in Tamil cinema together.”

She also went on to thank the film’s dance choreographers Azar, for being patient with her while filming the ‘Thottu Thottu’ song, and Supreme Sundar for pushing her out of her comfort zone always.

To Trisha, she said, “You are a sweetheart and such a pleasure to work with. Hope you enjoyed the donuts” and to her co-star Arjundas, she said, “It’s a shame that we don’t even have a picture together. Your commitment and dedication irrespective of the circumstances, weather or health is something I admire. So, so happy for you Jammy/Johnny. I’m still not sure which is which.”

Finally, she thanked the audience, saying, “Heartfelt gratitude to the audience for accepting GBU and showering us with all the love and support.”

