There is no doubt we've got a leak inside Tottenham, says Ange Postecoglou

London, April 11 (IANS) After the Tottenham Hotspur team news reached social media a few hours ahead of kick-off for the game against Frankfurt on Thursday, head coach Ange Postecoglou said 'there is no doubt there is a leak at the club.’

The Aussie head coach, in the press conference ahead of the game against Wolverhampton on Sunday, said someone has been leaking information all year and have narrowed the possibilities down before revealing how such incidents harm the club.

“There is no doubt we've got a leak inside the club. Someone continues to leak out information, and they have all year. I don’t know why, as it just makes our job even more difficult. It doesn't help us as you don't want to give the opposition a helping hand. We've narrowed it down. I've got a fair idea where it's coming from. We will deal with it," he said.

"It certainly doesn't help us on game days. It's sometimes half-truths and sometimes more. You'd like to think that everyone within our camp is working with us rather than against us," said Ange.

With Spurs having drawn 1-1 at home against Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals, Postecoglou also stated he will be making changes to the first team for the league game on Sunday.

If Spurs are eliminated from the tournament, the north London club will be left with nothing to fight for in the campaign as they sit in 13th place in the league and are eliminated from the domestic cup competitions.

"Not [any new injured players] from last night. A couple of boys cramping up near the end, a couple of small knocks, a couple who will be tired, but heath-wise fine.

"It was a big physical toll last night. It was always going to be a challenging game for us. It's a big game [Sunday], and a big performance is needed, so having some fresh legs will help that. Fair to make some changes,” he added.

