Nayanthara Vs Dhanush Fight Gets Ugly: Dhanush Files Petition in Court

Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: The controversy in Kollywood is intensifying. The issue that began following the release of the lady superstar Nayanthara's documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale has taken a new turn. Actor Dhanush, who had previously sent legal notices seeking a compensation of ₹10 crore, has now filed a lawsuit in court. He has filed the case against Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Shivan.

Dhanush's team accused them of using a three-second clip from the movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, in which Dhanush and Nayanthara starred together, without permission. Legal notices have already been sent to Nayanthara regarding this matter. Recently, the movie’s production company approached the Madras High Court, and after reviewing the petition, the court has allowed the case to proceed. However, it was noted that during a recent wedding event, Dhanush and Nayanthara completely ignored each other.

What exactly happened?

The controversy erupted after the release of Nayanthara’s Netflix documentary Beyond the Fairy Tale. The documentary included a three-second clip from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan without seeking permission from Dhanush. In response, Dhanush sent a legal notice demanding ₹10 crore in damages. This has led to further discussions and debates within Kollywood. The documentary also featured other big stars such as Nagarjuna, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Upendra, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee, and Parvathy Thiruvothu.

