Committed to learning from India how to make AI more impactful for society: OpenAI

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) India has a unique approach to making AI more beneficial for people and OpenAI is committed to learning from it, Srinivas Narayanan, Vice President of Engineering at OpenAI, said here on Wednesday.

He said that India had made AI use more impactful while reducing user harm through initiatives like the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and OpenAI was committed to learning from the country in order to make this technology more impactful.

Speaking at the ‘Global IndiaAI Summit’ here, Narayanan said an ascendant India has a leading role to play in the development of digital institutions and leading the beneficial adoption of AI towards becoming ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

“We are really committed to learning more from India. We want AI to be aligned with human values and safety is deeply at the core of our mission. We want to maximise the benefits while reducing the harms,” he told the gathering.

He said that India is already harnessing the power of AI.

“First, AI has added speed and dynamism to the already dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem in India. Entrepreneurs are building innovative products with tools like ChatGPT which are helping them accelerate in a completely new way. We're reducing the cost of intelligence,” Narayanan told a packed house.

He said that OpenAI is enabling developers to write code and helping them create completely conversational and natural interfaces to computing.

“OpenAI is committed to supporting the IndiaAI mission which has set a great example not just in Global South but also around the world,” the company executive noted.

