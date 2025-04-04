Maharashtra govt issues notice to Ola Electric over missing trade certificates

Pune, April 4 (IANS) The Maharashtra government has issued a notice to Ola Electric Mobility Limited, asking the company to explain why some of its stores in the state are operating without valid trade certificates.

According to the notice from the Transport Commissioner’s Office, several Ola Electric showrooms and service centres in Maharashtra are being run without the required documents.

The notice also accuses the company of illegally selling vehicles through these unauthorised outlets.

As per a NDTV Profit report, the notice, dated March 31, gives the company three days to respond.

“This is a very serious matter, and you are requested to provide an explanation within three days as to why action should not be taken against your company for this act,” the notice said.

It was reportedly signed by Joint Transport Commissioner Ravi Gaikwad. However, as of now, Ola Electric has not responded officially on the issue.

The notice follows an earlier inspection drive initiated by the state transport authority.

On March 21, NDTV Profit had reported that Maharashtra’s Transport Commissioner had instructed all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to carry out special checks at Ola Electric stores.

These inspections reportedly revealed that many outlets were functioning without the necessary trade certificates.

As per the Central Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, every vehicle distributor or manufacturer must obtain a trade certificate to register and sell vehicles.

In addition, Rule 35 of the same law states that each showroom or dealership must have a separate certificate from the concerned registration authority.

The shares of the electric two-wheeler manufacturer closed lower by Rs 1.42 or 2.63 per cent to close the intra-day trade at Rs 52.62 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Earlier this week, the company saw a sharp drop in its electric two-wheeler sales in March 2025, selling 23,430 units -- a steep 56 per cent decline compared to the same month last year.

The company said on April 1 that the fall was mainly due to disruptions caused by its recent shift to handling vehicle registrations in-house, a process that began in February.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.