Star Heroes Fees vs Collections: Producer's Shocking Comments!

Bollywood producer Karan Johar recently commented that actors charging 35 crores often fail to collect even 3.5 crores on their first day. Similarly, in Tollywood, actors have begun demanding substantial remuneration disproportionate to their box office performance. Netizens are questioning whether Johar's remarks also apply to Tollywood.

In Bollywood, actors with just one or two movies under their belt are demanding ten crores for their following projects. This mirrors a trend in Tollywood, where many tier 2 and tier 3 actors command remuneration exceeding ten crores despite underwhelming box office returns.

Director Karan Johar's critique of Bollywood resonates with Tollywood, where the highly anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD struggled to earn Rs. 10 crores on its opening day despite hefty payments to its actors. This discrepancy in earnings has raised concerns among producers and distributors alike.

The Bollywood producer says the audience's tastes have changed a lot when it comes to movie stories. They want a different movie. But even if you're going to make a movie as a producer, your film will perform outside of A, B, and C centres. It is not enough to run films only in theatres.

Every film industry faces the challenge of aligning actor remuneration with box office performance. This is particularly evident in the struggle of high-budget films to recoup investments compared to smaller, content-driven projects. Increasingly, OTT platforms are impacting revenue streams, intensifying competition, and making it harder to create compelling content. Even competition in the actors making to find the talented actors.