Pakistan: Three troops killed in clash with terrorists

Islamabad, July 10 (IANS) Three Pakistani soldiers were killed in a clash with terrorists in the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the country's military said in a statement.

The incident happened in the South Waziristan district of the province on Tuesday when the terrorists engaged the troops in a gun battle, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani army said, reports Xinhua news agency.

A clearance operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, the statement added.

It was the second attack on the security forces in the province on Tuesday. In the earlier attack, a military officer was killed in a clash with terrorists in the neighbouring North Waziristan district.

Investigations are underway. Further details are awaited.

