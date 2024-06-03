Central forces to control security in and around LS poll counting centres in NE states

Imphal/Agartala, June 3 (IANS) Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) would mainly control the security in and around the counting centres of all the northeastern states during the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, officials said.

Election officials in different northeastern states said that there would be three-layered security at the counting centres where a large number of CCTV cameras have been installed.

“An adequate number of CAPF personnel, led by senior officers, would take their position much ahead of the counting of votes starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday," an election official said.

Officials said that medical aid and other basic facilities would be available in all the counting centres.

On the Election Commission's directions, various restrictions have been imposed, including on mobile phones and photo/videography, in and around the counting centres.

The commission also appointed a large number of observers and micro-observers to supervise the counting process.

Tripura's Chief Electoral Officer Puneet Agarwal said that votes would be counted for the two Lok Sabha in 20 locations in eight districts. Meetings were held with the leaders of all recognised political parties and other stakeholders to ensure smooth counting of votes, Agarwal told the media.

Manipur's Chief Electoral Officer Pradeep Kumar Jha said that 24 counting centres were set up in 11 district headquarters to count votes for the two parliamentary seats, while his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pawan Kumar Sain said that 25 counting centres were set up in 25 districts and over 2,000 personnel appointed to undertake the vote count for the two Lok Sabha seats.

Mizoram's Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas said that more than 2,000 personnel were appointed for the counting in 13 centres across the state for the sole Lok Sabha seat.

Nagaland's Chief Electoral Officer Vyasan R. said that 17 counting centres were set up across the state to count the votes for the lone Lok Sabha seat and Meghalaya's Chief Electoral Officer B.D.R. Tiwari said that 13 counting centres - eight for Shillong and five for Tura - were set up across the mountainous state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.