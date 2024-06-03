Relief for Delhi-NCR from crippling heat soon, says IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) The entire north India, including the Delhi-NCR, is reeling under an oppressive heat wave with cases of heat stroke being reported from different parts, but respite is likely soon, according to an IMD scientist.

IMD's weather scientist Soma Sen Roy predicts that the weather could change and in the coming days, there could be thunderstorms and drizzle, which would lead to the mercury falling, bringing relief to the people.

Roy also said that various regions in the country had emerged from the clutch of heat waves, including Delhi and its surroundings. The cloudy skies led to a fall in the temperature, she said, but underlined that people should still stay alert.

Thunderstorms are likely in northwest India and Delhi in two to three days under the impact of Western Disturbances, she said.

In Delhi, cloudy skies and thunderstorms are forecast on June 4, 5, and 6 and these will cause the temperature to dip.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.