Atiqa Mir finishes third overall in DAMC Championship 2024 UAE

Dubai, June 3 (IANS) India's young driver Atiqa Mir continued her fine run of impressive performances in the Dubai Autodrome Championship (DAMC) finishing third overall in the championship. She achieved this feat despite missing the fourth round of races as they clashed with her races in Italy. In Round 5, which was held in sweltering temperatures at the Dubai Kartdrome, Atiqa continued her impressive run winning Race 2 and finishing third in Race 1 before finishing the final race in third overall.

Atiqa topped the Official Practice on Saturday with the fastest lap time of the weekend and was confident going into the Races on Sunday. Atiqa started Race 1 in 10th position as DAMC follows a random grid without a qualifying race and Race 2 in first position, according to a release by her team.

In Race 1, Atiqa was in top form passing seven cars on her way to third place. In Race 2, the youngster was on top pace and ended up winning the race. Going into the finals, a confident Atiqa who had qualified 2nd was in line for a win. However, she lost pace in the finals and could not challenge for victory eventually finishing the Final in 3rd place after getting a penalty for Track Limits.

Speaking after the race Atiqa said, “I was driving a Rotax after 3 months and had to adjust my driving a lot. I set the pace in practice and was happy with my speed and felt confident about winning the event.

"After winning a heat and 3rd in the other, starting on the front row in the finals the win was there for the taking but I lost pace at a crucial time and had to settle for 3rd after getting a penalty for track limits. This was the last race of the UAE season and now we are off to drive in India and Europe for the summer. I would like to thank my supporters and my Team for all their support," she said.

This round of races caps a successful 2023-24 season for the 9-year-old prodigy where she won numerous races and pole positions and also set the record for the fastest lap. She had finished as the Vice Champion in the IAME National Championship to add to her 2nd Runner-Up in the DAMC Championship.

