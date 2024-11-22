8 Days holidays in December in Karnataka; check list!

As November heads towards an end, school children in Karnataka are looking forward to the holidays in December. They look forward to a festive month with a spate of breaks and celebrations.

December is a month of significant holidays and five Sundays. These include December 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29. Regarding Huthri, an important harvest festival within the district, a local holiday for Kodagu may be announced on December 14.

Holiday list for December

December 1

December 8

December 14 (Local holiday in Kodagu)

December 15

December 22

December 24 Christmas Eve

December 25 Christmas Day

December 29

Some schools may even stretch the Christmas holidays further, giving the students a longer holiday.

In Karnataka, this year has been very benevolent to school-going children regarding holidays. After the long summer holidays in April and May, several districts announced rain-related holidays due to unfavourable weather conditions. The Navaratri and Deepavali festivals too led to extended holidays.

However, the frequent holidays have disrupted school schedules, particularly in districts like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada, where prolonged rain-related closures occurred earlier this year. To compensate for lost academic time, schools in these regions plan to conduct extra classes on half-day Saturdays in the coming weeks.

While the holiday season brings joy and excitement, students remain upbeat as they await the holidays. For schools, though, this season will also mean striking an optimum balance between festivities and academics.

"The holidays are a welcome break for students, but we need to ensure that our students do not fall behind academically," said a school administrator. "We're planning to conduct extra classes to catch up for lost time." For the time being, students are looking out for the holidays, and schools are preparing themselves to make the most of the festive seasons.

