Infosys Axes 240 Trainees in Ongoing Firing Wave

According to company emails, Infosys has fired 240 more trainees who failed the internal assessment tests. The company sent out the notice on April 18th. This step comes after a similar round of layoffs that the IT giant performed in February, where they fired more than 300 trainees.

Infosys sent the following email to the trainees:

"You have not met the qualifying criteria in the 'Generic Foundation Training Programme' despite the additional preparation time, doubt-clearing sessions, several mock assessments, and three attempts. As a result, you will not be able to continue your journey for the apprenticeship programme."

However, the company revealed in an email to the trainees that they are setting up upskilling programmes in association with NIIT and UpGrad. Infosys also extended this opportunity to those who faced termination in February. The email clarified that these programmes aim to equip trainees for BPM industry roles or enhance their IT skills.

Once the trainees successfully complete their training, they will become eligible to apply for roles in Infosys BPM Limited. If trainees are interested in upskilling their IT skills, they can do so by picking an Infosys-sponsored external training programme on information technology fundamentals to further support their IT career journey.

All 240 trainees will receive an ex gratia payment of one month's pay in advance, along with a letter of release. Those who wish to return to their hometown will also receive a travel allowance. To avoid controversy like last time, Infosys is making sure to give trainees accommodation until the date of their departure. If any trainee wishes to utilise this service, a counsellor is also available.