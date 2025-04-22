UPSC CSE Results 2024: Check the Merit List at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 final results on its website — upsc.gov.in. A total of 1,009 candidates have been selected for appointment to top posts like IAS, IPS, IFS, and other central services.

This recruitment was for 1,056 vacancies. The selection process included the Prelims exam held on June 16, 2024, the Mains exam from September 20 to 29, 2024, and the Interview round conducted between January 7 and April 17, 2025.

Among the top rankers, Shakti Dubey secured AIR 1, followed by Harshita Goel at AIR 2. Sai Shivani, a candidate from the Telugu-speaking states, secured All India Rank 11, making a remarkable achievement.

How to Check UPSC CSE Final Result 2024:

Go to the official website — upsc.gov.in

Click on the link “UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024” on the homepage

A PDF file will open — download it

Use Ctrl+F to find your roll number or name in the list

The UPSC also releases the cut-off marks for Prelims, Mains, and the Final round, along with the topper marks on the website.

Candidates who qualified are advised to keep an eye on the website for further appointment instructions.