15th Rozgar Mela: EPFO hands over job letters to 976 new recruits

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Saturday handed over appointment letters to 976 new recruits as part of the 15th edition of the Rozgar Mela.

The Rozgar Mela was held across 47 locations nationwide. The event, addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via videoconferencing, saw the distribution of over 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted youth in various government departments, including EPFO.

“As part of this significant recruitment drive, EPFO welcomes new recruits to strengthen its workforce, ensuring efficient delivery of social security services to millions of subscribers across India,” said the Labour Ministry.

Appointment letters to 345 Accounts Officers/Enforcement Officers and 631 Social Security Assistants were issued as part of the drive.

The newly-appointed personnel will contribute to EPFO’s mission of providing provident fund, pension, and insurance benefits, supporting the government’s vision of a robust and inclusive economy.

EPFO has established recruitment vertical in head office to ensure regular recruitments and developed a recruitment calendar complying with directions of Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

“During last one year, EPFO has recruited 159 Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners, 84 Junior Translation Officers, 28 Stenographers, 2674 SSAs among others. Further recruitment of APFCs, EO/AO, PAs and ASOs are underway,” according to the ministry.

The Rozgar Mela aligns with the Prime Minister’s commitment to prioritizing employment generation and empowering youth for nation-building.

EPFO’s participation underscores its dedication to transparent and merit-based recruitment, leveraging modernized processes to enhance service delivery. The new recruits will have access to training through the iGOT Karmayogi platform, besides formal training enabling them to upskill and excel in their roles.

EPFO said it extends its congratulations to all appointees and reaffirms its resolve to foster a future-ready workforce that drives India’s social security framework towards greater heights.

