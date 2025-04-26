CM Yogi to review progress of Ganga Expressway project tomorrow

Lucknow, April 26 (IANS) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will, on Sunday, inspect the construction work of the Ganga Expressway, one of the largest and most ambitious infrastructure projects in Uttar Pradesh’s history and a key priority for the state government.

Originally scheduled for Monday (April 28), the inspection has been advanced by a day. During his visit, the Chief Minister will review on-ground progress across three key districts -- Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, and Hapur.

It is worth mentioning that the Yogi government remains firmly committed to transforming Uttar Pradesh into a leading state in infrastructure, investment, and employment. CM Yogi Adityanath has placed special emphasis on the Ganga Expressway project, pushing for its timely completion to maximise public benefit and drive regional development.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inspect the under-construction Ganga Expressway. His tour will begin at Chainage 62+200 in Alamnagar Bangar village (Garhmukteshwar tehsil, Hapur district) under the Meerut-Budaun section. He will then visit Chainage 242+650 at Peeru village (Jalalabad tehsil, Shahjahanpur district) in the Budaun-Hardoi section, followed by Chainage 347+000 at Hasanpur Gopal village (Bilgram tehsil, Hardoi district) in the Hardoi-Unnao section.

As per the instructions of Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, the progress report of the Ganga Expressway at each site will be presented to the Chief Minister with the support of the respective district administrations.

It may be noted that the Ganga Expressway, being constructed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), will connect the western and eastern parts of the state, stretching approximately 600 kilometres from Meerut to Prayagraj.

This expressway will not only boost industrial and economic development in the state but will also integrate small towns and rural areas into the mainstream. It is expected to generate new opportunities in agriculture, trade, tourism, and investment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for this expressway on December 18, 2021, in Shahjahanpur. The project is expected to be completed soon.

The Ganga Expressway is considered a major contributor to the PM Gati Shakti initiative, which aims to propel India towards becoming a $5 trillion economy.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is personally overseeing the project to ensure that the construction is completed with the highest quality standards and within the stipulated time frame.

