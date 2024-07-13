Job interviews: AI firm hiring Inter or Degree pass candidates

Kakinada: Here’s some good news for the job seekers! 24/7 AI company is conducting a recruitment drive for voice (Customer Service Advisors)and non-voice (Digital Chat Associate) positions.

The walk-in interview is scheduled to take place on Monday and Tuesday at the Vikasa office in the city,according to a press release from Vikasa Project Director K Lachcha Rao.

Intermediate (12th pass ) or any graduate, who is under 30, is eligible to apply for these posts. These positions offer an annual salary ranging from Rs 2.4 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh with additional performance-based incentives.

Successful candidates will be required to work in Bengaluru. Interested applicants are advised to attend the walk-in interviews at the Vikasa office, Kakinada collectorate premises, at 9 am on June 15 and 16. Candidates are requested to bring photocopies of their relevant certificates.

