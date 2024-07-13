Aarogyasri Health Insurance Scheme Renamed 

Vijayawada: Chandrababu government has issued an order renaming the Aarogyasri Health Insurance Scheme. According to an order issued by Krishna Babu, Special Chief Secretary of the Medical and Health Department, the scheme earlier known as Dr. YSR Arogyasri will now be called Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Vaidya Seva.

The Aarogyasri health scheme was launched in 2007 by the late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy. In an effort to erase his legacy, the current dispensation has also renamed Dr. YSR Arogyasri Healthcare Trust to Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Vaidya Seva Trust.

The coalition government has also implemented name changes across various agricultural schemes, e-crop has been renamed to e-panta, YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan is now Annadata Sukhibhava, YSR Zero Interest Crop Loans Scheme is now referred to as interest-free loans, Dr. YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) has also been renamed.

Similarly, other schemes like YSR Yantra Seva Scheme for farm mechanization will now be called farm mechanization scheme. Dr. YSR Agri Testing Labs is renamed as Integrated Agri Labs, YSR Yantra Seva Kendras have been renamed to Village/Cluster CHCs and the YSR app will now be called the VAA Performance Monitoring app. Meanwhile, the Special Commissioner of the Agriculture Department has instructed the agricultural administration machinery to start using these new names with immediate effect.