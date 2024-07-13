Amundi Evian Championship: Golfer Aditi Ashok makes cut, Diksha bows out

Evian Les Bains, France, July 13 (IANS) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok is sure of the cut at the Amundi Evian Championship.

Play was suspended on the day due to lightning in the area and the second round is yet to be completed. Resumption was not possible due to heavy rain, thunder and lightning.

Aditi added 1-under 70 to her first round 71 and was 1-under for 36 holes and T-44th up from overnight T-52. The second round is yet to finish.

Diksha Dagar, who had a rough 76 on the first day, withdrew before the second round on medical grounds.

Aditi, who won a LET event at Hero Women’s Indian Open in her first year, has won a total of five wins.

At 12-under-par after 13 holes, Ayaka Furue of Japan holds a three-stroke lead, over Australian Stephanie Kyriacou and Haeran Ryu of South Korea, after 16 and 11 holes respectively.

First-round co-leader, Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand, who held a three-way share of the overnight lead, is a stroke further back in a tie for fourth position alongside Angela Stanford of the United States.

First-round co-leader Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden is tied for sixth with South Korean trio Hyo-Joo Kim, the 2014 champion, Mi Hyang Lee and Yu Jin Sung, who had the lowest round of the day, an eight-under-par 63.

Fellow first-round co-leader Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland lies in a six-way tie for 10th on six-under-par after nine holes, with Lauren Coughlin of the United States, South Korean trio Hye-Jin Choi, Jin Young Ko, Narin An and England’s Georgia Hall, who fought back from a rough start to card a 67, whilst carrying an injury.

The Evian Championships is a 72-hole stroke play competition, with a cut to the top 65 professionals and ties after 36 holes and a purse of USD $8 million with a winner’s share of $1.2 million.

